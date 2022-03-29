First Presbyterian Church of Hastings is inviting the community to donate items for a supply drive to assist refugees displaced by the war in Ukraine.
Items will be collected from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at the PEACE Center, the former Hastings Middle School Manual Arts Building at 622 N. Lincoln Ave., across the street east of the church.
First Presbyterian is collaborating on this project with the Orphan Grain Train, a Christian volunteer network based in Norfolk that sends food and supplies to people in need around the world.
Orphan Grain Train has organizations on the ground in Poland, Moldova and Romania that are working with Ukrainian refugees who have fled their country. Those organizations have generated a list of items for collection based on the people’s needs, said the Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett, senior pastor at FPC.
According to the Orphan Grain Train website, the group has aid flights planned to each of the three named countries. The cargo will be trucked to New York, then loaded for overseas delivery via air.
Suggested items for donation include diapers (for children and adults), underwear, baby food, baby formula (liquid or powder), pet food, hats, gloves, socks, toiletries, bandages and water.
Donated clothing items need to be new, not used, according to a flier from the church.
To learn more about Orphan Grain Train, visit https://www.ogt.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.