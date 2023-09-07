A festive Sunday morning worship service Sept. 10 will gather members and friends of First Presbyterian Church — including several visiting ministers with long ties to the congregation — to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the congregation's founding.
“Living a Legacy of Love” is the theme for the FPC sesquicentennial celebration, which has been ongoing for the past several months and has included multiple special events.
The congregation was founded on Aug. 10, 1873, and has dedicated itself to "proclaiming the love of Christ in the heart of Hastings."
Sunday’s worship service begins 10:30 a.m. at the church, 621 N. Lincoln Ave. The community is invited to participate in person or virtually via the church’s livestream on Facebook.
Those leading the service will include the Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett, senior pastor; the Rev. Damen Jensen-Heitmann, associate pastor; and Karen Doerr, the clerk of session. Allen-Pickett and Jensen-Heitmann both have served the congregation since 2017.
Visiting Presbyterian clergy assisting with the service will include the Rev. John H.G. Curtiss, who served as associate pastor from 2005-11; the Rev. Dr. Cheryl Ann Elfond, associate pastor from 1994-98; the Rev. Ron Holmes, associate pastor from 1988-93; the Rev. Duane Queen, associate pastor from 1969-79; the Rev. Stan Kessler, son of the Rev. Silas Kessler, who served the church from 1940-76, and the Rev. Polly Deppen-Williams, executive presbyter and stated clerk of the Presbytery of Central Nebraska.
Curtiss currently serves as stated clerk for the Presbytery of Twin Cities Area in the Presbyterian Church (USA), based in Eagan, Minnesota. Except for Deppen-Williams, all the other participating Presbyterian clergy now are retired.
Other participants will include the Rev. Lance Clay, pastor of First United Methodist Church, whose congregation partners with First Presbyterian on ministry initiatives; Rich Lloyd, executive president of Hastings College, which is closely associated with the congregation; and Hastings City Council President Matt Fong, a congregation member, who will read a proclamation from Mayor Corey Stutte declaring Sept. 10, 2023, to be “First Presbyterian Church Anniversary Day.”
Allen-Pickett will deliver the message for the day, titled “Unshaken but Stirred,” which is based on a passage from Book of Hebrews and will include quotations from the Rev. Dr. Silas Kessler’s sermon from the centennial worship service Sept. 9, 1973 — a sermon that was based on the same scripture.
Music for Sunday’s service will be provided by organist Linda Vollweiler and the church’s Chancel Choir and Calvin/Westminster Youth Choir under the direction of Brett Epperson; the Chancel Handbell Choir under the direction of Byron Jensen; and the Cathedral Brass Quintet.
The closing hymn will be “The Church’s One Foundation,” which also was the closing hymn for the congregation’s 100th and 125th anniversary worship services. Hannah Jensen-Heitmann has written a new verse in honor of the sesquicentennial.
