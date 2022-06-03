The United Women in Faith groups of First United Methodist Church met in the fellowship hall on June 1 for a brunch with Grace and Juniata women's groups.
President Janet Schmidt welcomed everyone and opened with a prayer. She thanked the Morning Glories group for serving the brunch. There were 32 in attendance.
Julie Samuelson spoke about Threads of Grace, a nonprofit organization that serves children from birth to 19 years who have been placed in foster care or the enCourage shelter. They strive to relieve some of the stress for children transitioning to a new placement with five new outfits and other necessities. The members donated new clothing and baby quilts to the program.
The Spiritual Growth coordinator, Kathy Stofer, shared devotions, “The Life Changing Beauty of Cleaning Up." She compared spring cleaning to how God can clean our worries and cares and give peace and joy.
Program Resources coordinator Ella Rathod reminded everyone to visit the church library and select books and magazines to read during the summer.
Social Action coordinator Marcella Lemonds suggested members plant seeds instead of purchasing plants. She reminded members that marigolds keep bugs away from the garden. There were 211 cards, calls and visits by members during the month of May.
Membership coordinator Susan Gronemeyer welcomed Cindy Kahle.
Ballots for Special Mission Recognition and Dedicated Light were distributed.
Schmidt reported that United Women in Faith Sunday will be Sept. 25 and the annual table setting will be Oct. 12.
June, July and August birthdays were honored with the birthday song.
The next meeting will be Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m. The Later in the Day Lilies group will serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.