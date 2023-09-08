KENESAW — A representative of U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., will conduct an office hour here Sept. 19 to meet with constituents on needs and concerns.
Josh Jelden, Fischer's constituent services and outreach director for central Nebraska, will be at the Kenesaw fire station, 115 E. Maple St., from 10-11 a.m. During that time, he can speak in person directly with constituents and help them with casework and other federal issues.
