Iran US
Buy Now

From left: Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz walk away from a Qatar Airways flight that brought them out of Tehran and to Doha, Qatar, Monday. Five prisoners sought by the U.S. in a swap with Iran were freed Monday and headed home as part of a deal that saw nearly $6 billion in Iranian assets unfrozen.

 Lujain Jo/AP

DOHA, Qatar — Five Americans detained for years in Iran walked off a plane and into freedom Monday, most arm-in-arm, as part of a politically risky deal that saw President Joe Biden agree to the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets owed by a third country, South Korea.

The successful negotiations for the Americans' freedom brought Biden profuse thanks from their families but heat from Republican presidential rivals and other opponents for the monetary arrangement with one of America's top adversaries.

0
0
0
0
0