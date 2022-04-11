Having stepped up to the plate after it appeared for a time a Ward 2 seat on the Hastings City Council might go begging in the 2022 election cycle, five candidates now are vying for the position in the May 10 primary.
Candidates Jacque Cranson, Brad Consbruck, James C. Gleason, Trent Meyer, and Doug Thompson are seeking a four-year term on the council. The top two vote-getters in the primary election will face off in the November general election.
Ward 2 encompasses the west side of Hastings. Council members are elected on a nonpartisan basis.
The seat is being vacated by Councilman Ted Schroeder, who announced in late January he would not to seek a second term of office.
According to the Adams County Election Commissioner’s Office, all five non-incumbents filed for the seat between Feb. 18 and Feb. 28.
In responding to questions posed in a recent Hastings Tribune questionnaire, the candidates outlined their reasons for seeking office and their priority issues for the city and Ward 2.
All the questionnaires were returned by April 1, before demolition of the 16th Street viaduct commenced.
Jacque Cranson
Jacque Cranson, 39, lives at 1805 Westchester Drive. She is owner of Small Town Famous in downtown Hastings.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting/management from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a juris doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of Law and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Cranson serves on the Hastings Planning Commission and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors. She is an inactive member of the Nebraska Bar.
Brad Consbruck
Brad Consbruck, 53, lives at 1510 Westbrook Drive. He is maintenance director at The Heritage at College View. Previously, he was a Hastings police officer for six years and an Adams County deputy sheriff for 21 years.
He graduated from St. Cecilia High School in 1987 before attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
He is a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He also has been vice president and secretary of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 12 (Adams County) and has served on the Adams County Merit Commission, St. Cecilia Parish Council and Hastings Catholic Schools advisory board.
Consbruck and his wife, Annie, have five children: Vicky, Luke, Maria, Manny and Lilly.
Consbruck wrote he always has been interested in elective office but thought serving while working in law enforcement would have brought conflicts.
“Since Mr. Schroeder was not going to seek another term as Ward 2 representative, I thought now was a good time to give it a try,” he wrote.
He said he’s glad the old Imperial Mall area is being redeveloped and wants to see more businesses come to Hastings with competitive wages and career opportunities.
Consbruck said elected city officials should represent their constituents and seek compromise when necessary.
“Open and detailed discussion, transparency, and public input on major issues that come before the council should be the standard,” he wrote.
He wrote he had supported repairing the 16th Street viaduct if it was possible to do so.
He also supports street maintenance improvements.
“I think they do a pretty good job, but there are streets that seem to always have the same flaws year to year. I hear citizens bring this up on a regular basis. I would like to help find a solution agreeable to everyone.”
James C. Gleason
James C. “Curt” Gleason, 65, lives at 1935 W. 11th St. He retired five years ago after working for BNSF Railway.
He is a graduate of St. Cecilia High School.
Gleason is a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus and through the years has been an active supporter of Hastings Catholic Schools. He also served 25 years as secretary-treasurer of Lodge 1214 Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes.
He and his wife, Nancy, have two daughters: Leah and Elizabeth.
Gleason said he decided to run for City Council because it’s important to get involved rather than just be dissatisfied, and to “wear the council shoes” and better understand the challenges of the position.
“I was tired of complaining,” he said.
Gleason wrote that the top issues facing Hastings and Ward 2 include the need for more family housing and property tax relief. He said Hastings needs to decide what kind of town it wants to be in the future, whether it is pro-business and whether it wants to be a “sleepy retirement town.”
He wrote that he plans to campaign on issues including redevelopment of the old Imperial Mall area; the need for downtown investment, possibly including a hotel; the need for more family housing; and the future of railroad crossings downtown.
Trent Meyer
Trent Meyer, 44, lives at 2609 Edgewood Lane. He owns and operates Trent Meyer Construction.
Meyer is an Adams Central High School graduate.
He has served for the past four years on the Juniata Volunteer Fire Department and is a two-year member of the local Salvation Army board.
He and his wife, Karen, have three children, Briana, Bryson and Brahm; and one granddaughter, Ezra.
Meyer wrote that he believes he could contribute to the City Council as it faces important issues.
“Since the current councilman for Ward 2 chose not to run again, I decided now is the time for me to step up,” he wrote.
Meyer listed five top issues facing the city and Ward 2. They include redevelopment of the old Imperial Mall site, which he said remains unsightly; the city budget, and the need for taxing and spending less money; the 16th Street viaduct controversy; infrastructure maintenance; and crime prevention.
Meyer wrote that “there are two sets of facts that still need to be resolved” concerning the viaduct, which went into demolition after he returned the questionnaire.
“It is important for the old overpass to be repaired and reopened for continued use,” he wrote — again, prior to the start of demolition.
He wrote that city property, including buildings and streets, has not been properly maintained; and that Hastings needs to fight crime proactively.
“With crime rates rising throughout the country, Hastings needs to stay on top of what is happening here,” he wrote.
He wrote that recent city expenditures have needed further scrutiny.
“This also seems true of city administration’s future plans,” Meyer wrote.
He said his campaign issues also include assisting increased use and growth of the Hastings Municipal Airport; and promoting open, honest government and truthfulness to constituents.
Doug Thompson
Doug Thompson, age undisclosed, lives at 832 Creighton Ave. He is retired after a career that included 26 years with the Keebler Co. and 16 years with Wells Enterprises.
Thompson holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He is a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Elks Lodge No. 159, the Nebraska Extension Adams County Master Gardener Program, the Hastings Grace Community Garden at Grace United Methodist Church; and the Growing Together Nebraska garden sponsored by UNL and the SNAP Program. He also has served on the board of directors of Johnson Lake Development Inc. and on the Highland Park Arboretum Committee.
His family includes wife Carol and children Brent, Stephanie and Cally.
Asked why he decided to run for City Council, Thompson wrote that he has lived in Hastings for 40 years, has a good understanding of the community’s challenges and opportunities, and now has the time in retirement to commit to an obligation like City Council service.
“I would like to assist with the progress and excitement that is currently happening at the old mall/Theatre District,” he wrote. “The airport is seeing increased activity that should help bring additional interest and growth to the city. This needs to be maintained or even increased. I want to work with the county to complete the new law enforcement center and jail.”
His campaign issues include seeing to the development or redevelopment of two key pieces of property on the city’s edges: the Hastings Regional Center campus and the land along U.S. Highway 281 between Walmart and Lochland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.