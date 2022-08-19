Five May 2022 graduates of high schools in and near Hastings have been tapped to receive STAR Scholarships from International P.E.O.

Kiernan Bierman, Abigail Kerr and Leah Krings, all of whom are Hastings High School graduates; Claire Kiolbasa, an Adams Central graduate; and Magdalen Heckman, who graduated from St. Cecilia, are among 900 students from across the United States and Canada receiving the scholarships for 2022. The awards were announced in April.

