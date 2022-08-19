Five May 2022 graduates of high schools in and near Hastings have been tapped to receive STAR Scholarships from International P.E.O.
Kiernan Bierman, Abigail Kerr and Leah Krings, all of whom are Hastings High School graduates; Claire Kiolbasa, an Adams Central graduate; and Magdalen Heckman, who graduated from St. Cecilia, are among 900 students from across the United States and Canada receiving the scholarships for 2022. The awards were announced in April.
Beirman was sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter GZ; Kerr, by Chapter HT; Krings, by Chapter FH; Kiolbasa, by Chapter DA; and Heckman, by Chapter GK.
The STAR Scholarship Program recognizes students for excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service and academics. Since 2009, P.E.O. has invested $17.2 million is the scholarships for more than 6,900 students.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood is one of the largest community-based women’s organizations in North America with more than 200,000 initiated members. The organization maintains six educational projects in the form of grants, scholarships and loans as well as the stewardship of Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri.
As of April 2022, P.E.O. members have provided more than $398 million in financial assistance to more than 119,000 women to pursue their educational goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.