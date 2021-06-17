On the hottest day of the year, pitcher Creighton Jacobitz brought some extra heat for the Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs, who breezed past Scottsbluff 9-1 in the first game of a Thursday double header at Duncan Field.
The Chiefs’ big left-hander riddled Scottsbluff most of the way, allowing five hits and fanning six.
While Jacobitz was keeping Scottsbluff batters off balance, the Chiefs’ defense made him that much more dominant.
“It was great defense with great pitching today,” said Chiefs’ coach Blake Marquardt. “You do those two things, you can stay in a lot of games. And if you come to hit, that puts it together a whole lot more, and that’s what happened today.”
In just about every inning, the Chiefs came up with a web gem. And at bat, Hastings collected 11 hits and scored in all but one inning of the six-inning game shortened by the 8-run mercy rule.
FPB’s first defensive highlight came in the first inning. That’s when catcher Cambren Montague gunned down a runner stealing second base after getting hit by a pitch. Montague’s perfect throw allowed shortstop Gabe Conant get an easy tag out.
“Their first batter got hit by a pitch. You kind of wondered where we’d be after that,” Marquardt said. “Then Montague threw him out, and that set the tone for the rest of the game. He is a tough guy to steal against.”
The third inning witnessed a major-league type of fielding from Chiefs’ second baseman Justin Musgrave.
Musgrave ran down a bouncing ball right behind second base, made a quick pivot and fired the ball to the outstretched Chiefs’ first baseman Luke Brooks to get the runner out by a half step. Brooks stayed busy, as moments later he fielded a foul out.
“That was a big-time play. He made a nice backhand play and kept the throw easy enough for our first baseman to make a nice pick on it,” Marquardt said.
A fifth-inning sliding catch by Chiefs’ left fielder Kade Evans looked like something out from an ESPN highlight. He ran in on the line drive, battling the glaring sun the whole way.
“Evans played a really good left field today. Those five- and seven-o’clock games, the sun is right in your eyes. Even after the catch he wasn’t sure he had it because of the brutal sun,” Marquardt said.
Moments later, the Chiefs turned in a double play to silence the Scottsbluff batters.
While playing solid defense and getting a strong mound performance, the Chiefs offense played steady.
In the home half of the first inning, FPB drew first blood when Justin Musgrave scored on a bases-loaded infield error.
FPB responded with two more runs in the third inning, sparked by a Musgrave double followed by a Brayden Mackey triple. Mackey made it 3-0 by hustling home on a wild pitch.
Scottsbluff tallied its first run thanks to a fourth-inning triple followed by a wild pitch.
Tyson LeBar increased Hastings lead to 4-1 with a leadoff single, getting to third base on a throwing error, then crossing the plate when Isaiah Henry contributed with an RBI ground out.
The Chiefs closed out the game with a four-run sixth inning, ending the game on the 8-run mercy rule.
During the last-inning scoring outburst, Montague belted a lead-off triple. He scored on an Evans single for a 6-1 cushion. Evans got home on an infield error after Conant singled. Conant scored on a throwing error. And Brooks’ RBI single ended the fray.
“We are starting to get into a groove. We are figuring out how we need to play.
We are having fun right now. “That’s when the game gets easier,” Marquardt said.
In Thursday’s second game, Hastings continued to dominate Scottsbluff with a 5-1 win.
Chiefs pitcher Justin Musgrave captured the complete-game win. He had a shutout going until the seventh frame when the visitors scored their lone run. Musgrave struck out eight.
FPB garnered nine hits while giving up eight. Three of Scottsbluffs’ hits came in the final inning. A Chiefs double play ended the game.
Hastings broke to a 2-0 lead in the opening inning, then tallied one run each in the second, fourth and sixth frames.
Gabe Conant was one of the Chiefs’ batting leaders with a triple.
The Chiefs are busy this weekend, hosting a double header both Saturday and Sunday against Millard teams.
Game One
Scottsbluff...........000 100 — 1 5 3
Hastings.............102 114 — 9 11 0
W — Creighton Jacobitz. L — Hunter McCollum
2B — S, McCollum. FPB, Justin Musgrave.
3B — S,McCollum. FPB, Brayden Markey, Cambren Montague
Game Two
Scottsbluff..............000 000 1 — 1
FPB.........................210 101 x — 5
WP — Justin Musgrave. LP — Wyatt Haught
2B --PB S, Carter Reising
3B — FPB, Gabe Conant
