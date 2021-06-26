GRAND ISLAND — Each team got its way, one way or the other, in the final inning Friday afternoon at Ryder Park.
The Hastings Five Points Bank Chiefs walked off Lincoln North Star Anderson Auto Group in the opener in extra innings. And North Star returned the favor in the nightcap with a seventh-inning winning rally.
“It was very competitive,” FPB assistant Jordan Clancy said of the day. “It was nice to get the Gators at least once. They’re a good team and they’re well-coached.”
The two sides exited bitterly from the field following game two’s ending sequence, which prompted a heated disagreement between the Five Points side and the umpiring crew.
With the bases loaded, North Star’s Davis Jones was plunked by a 2-2 pitch from Gabe Conant, who immediately became disgusted with the result. Conant questioned if Jones leaned into the inside pitch, as did Chiefs head coach Blake Marquardt, who was unavailable for comment afterward.
There was no reversal of the call. North Star, which was the home team on the scoreboard, was the victor, 5-4.
Similarly, Daniel Espinoza drew a walk-off walk in a full-count to give the Chiefs the win in game one.
North Star reliever Jacob Aldridge walked both Luke Brooks and Isaiah Henry and then drilled Justin Musgrave to load the bases in the eighth.
After Trayton Newman was caught looking at a questionable pitch in a full count, Espinoza watched ball four up in the zone to plate the winning run.
Hastings survived a one-out triple in the top half by Anderson Ford’s Tyler Bishop and a one-out double by Davis Jones the inning before that.
Miller, game one’s winner and game two’s starter, dodged traffic both times.
Five Points positioned itself to walk it off in regulation with consecutive singles by Espinoza and Miller in the home half of the seventh, but Miller was thrown out trying to advance to second for the first out. A single by Gabe Conant tied the game and brought home courtesy runner Braden Kalvelage, but Anderson Ford escaped the threat with a fielder’s choice and a strikeout.
Hastings broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth, taking advantage of Conant’s RBI double and a two-out error.
North Star regained the lead in the next half with three runs on a double, two singles, and a pair of Hastings errors.
“It was nice to get that first one in extra innings,” Clancy said. “We were right there at the end. It was two pretty even teams.”
North Star’s Cooper Wesslund drove the second pitch of game two from Miller over the left field wall to give the Gators a 1-0 lead. He later doubled and scored on a two-run single by Lynden Bruegman during Anderson Auto Group’s a three-run fourth inning.
Five Points posted just three hits in the second contest off of Caden Steiger, who did not record a strikeout of a Chief.
Cambren Montague drove in a pair of runs with sacrifice flies in the fourth and sixth frames.
The Chiefs play two against Papillion-LaVista Saturday at Ryder Park.
Game one
LNS……………..020 003 00x — 5 9 2
FPB…………..…..110 020 11x — 6 8 3
W — Markus Miller. L — Jacob Aldridge.
2B — L, Lynden Bruegman, Davis Jones. H, Gabe Conant, Trayton Newman.
3B — L, Tyler Bishop.
Game two
FPB.............010 102 0 — 4 3 2
LNS.............100 300 1 — 5 7 1
W — Caden Steiger. L — Gabe Conant.
2B — L, Cooper Wesslund.
HR — L, Wesslund.
