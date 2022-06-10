During the siege of Boston, which was taken over by the British army, Gen. George Washington ordered the Grand Union Flag to be hoisted above his base at Prospect Hill.
The original flag had 13 alternate red and white stripes and the British Union Jack in the upper left corner.
On June, 14 1777, the Continental Congress passed the first Flag Act to establish an official flag for the new nation.
Between 1777 and 1990, Congress and the president have enacted several laws changing the shape, design and arrangement of the flag as our nation has grown. Adding additional stars to reflect the new admission of each state.
Here is a list of the acts added between 1777-1990:
— Act of January 1794 provided for 15 stripes and 15 stars after May 1795.
— Act of April 4, 1818, provided for 13 stripes and one star for each state, to be added to the flag on the Fourth of July following the admission of each new state.
— Executive Order of June 24, 1912, established proportions of the flag and provided for arrangement of the stars in six horizontal rows of eight each, a single point of each star to be upward.
— Executive Order of Jan. 3, 1959, provided for the arrangement of the stars in seven rows of seven stars each, staggered horizontally and vertically.
— Executive Order of Aug., 21, 1959 provided for the arrangement of the stars in nine rows of stars staggered horizontally and eleven rows of stars staggered vertically.
