As a part of showing the United States flag the utmost respect, the flag should be folded a certain way and stored or kept safely.
Folding Procedure
First, you begin by straightening the flag to full length and to fold lengthwise once.
Fold it lengthwise a second time to meet the open edge, making sure the union of stars portion remains outward in full view. A triangular fold is then started bringing the striped corner of the folded edge to the open edge.
After you’ve folded the first triangle, the outer point is then turned inward, parallel with the open edge, to form a second triangle. Continue the triangular folding through the blue union portion of the flag until the end is reached with only the blue showing.
Meaning of the Fold
If you didn’t know, the way the flag is folded carries a meaning. Legion.org shares the meaning behind the traditional way the United States Flag is folded.
AmericanLegion.org says the flag-folding ceremony represents the same religious principles on which our country was originally founded.
In the U.S Armed Forces, during the ceremony of retreat, the flag is lowered, folded and kept under watch throughout the night as a tribute to our nation’s honored dead. The following morning the flag is brought out and represents the symbol of the nation’s belief in the resurrection the body.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.