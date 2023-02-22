Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy with snow showers this evening. Partly cloudy later. Low 2F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Partly cloudy later. Low 2F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.