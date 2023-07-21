Churches Tourism vs Worship
A man reads a sign explaining how to enter St. Peter’s Basilica for praying or for a touristic visit at The Vatican July 12.

 Alessandra Tarantino/AP

BARCELONA, Spain — A recent Saturday evening Mass at Sagrada Familia parish had all the hallmarks of a neighborhood worship service, from prayers for ill and deceased members to name-day wishes for two congregants in the pews.

But it also featured security checks to get in and curious tourists peering down to take photos of the worshippers from above. The regular Mass is held in the crypt of modernist architect Antoni Gaudí’s masterpiece church, one of Europe’s most visited monuments.

