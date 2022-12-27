Congress has signed off on the Congressional Gold Medal for the chief prosecutor in what was regarded as “the biggest murder trial in history.”

South Floridian Benjamin Ferencz was 27 years old in 1948 when he had secured enough evidence to prosecute 22 members of Nazi killing squads responsible for the deaths of more than one million Jewish, Roma, Soviet, and others in shooting massacres in occupied Soviet territory.

0
0
0
0
0