With the Nebraska State Fly-In and Air Show at the Hastings Municipal Airport right around the corner, organizers are excited about the prospect of a big weekend.
“We’ve got a terrific lineup of performers,” said Aaron Schardt, who chairs the fly-in organizing committee. “We’ve got great seminars. If you want to learn to fly, if dad wants flying lessons for Father’s Day, come at 9 a.m. (Sunday) and they can learn to fly, or at least get started learning to fly.”
He said there should be a good array of fly-in pilots, too.
Military vehicles and classic cars will be on display.
“We’ve got some really, really neat planes flying in for the show,” he said. “There’s something for the whole family.”
Doc, a B-29 World War II Superfortress, will be on site. Flights are sold out, but the B-29 will be available for tours.
“It’ll be there for everybody to see,” Schardt said. “You can get inside of the plane and see it.”
He’s not sure how to estimate attendance numbers, but the situation is promising.
“Given what the weather looks like today, we think attendance will be strong,” he said.
Activities begin Saturday with the Kiwanis pancake breakfast, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The B-29 is on display 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Passenger flights are at 9 and 11 a.m.
A dance in the historic hangar featuring the band Dizzy With A Dame will be 8-11 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available at flyhastings.com and at the event.
Most activities take place Sunday, beginning with the continued Kiwanis breakfast 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A car show will be held outside the terminal building 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The air show opens at noon with a kids ping-pong ball drop, continuing with a tribute to Nebraska aviation legend Harry Barr at 12:30 p.m.
With a potentially large crowd coming out for the fly-in, logistics surrounding parking are important.
The main parking will be west of the airport where 15 acres of wheat was cleared recently.
Visitors will go up the long driveway and turn into the field.
“There’ll be parking attendants telling people where to go,” Schardt said.
The main entrance will be along the east side of Airport Drive.
Some handicapped parking will be available along the fence.
Drop-offs will be available at the terminal building for the air show.
“If you have somebody who can’t walk very far and they just want to see the air show, they can drop them off at the terminal building and then there’s concrete out there if you’re in a wheelchair or walker or whatnot you can sit on the pavement out there,” Schardt said.
The driver then needs to park somewhere else.
Overflow parking is available across 12th Street near the Imperial Theatre building as well as some of the other former mall parking.
“For the most part we want people parking in the wheat field first,” Schardt said. “We don’t want people crossing 12th Street if we can avoid it.”
The air show viewing largely will be in a grassed area north of the hangars. Schardt encouraged people to bring chairs if they don’t want to sit on the grass.
People will spend the morning on the concrete tarmac. Viewers will migrate around 11:30 a.m. to the north side to watch the show.
Visitors can bring in non-alcoholic beverages. Food vendors will be available, too.
“They shouldn’t feel like they have to bring their own food or drink in, but if they’d like to bring in something to drink that’s fine,” he said.
Admission to the air show is free-will donation.
“It is very expensive to put a show like this on,” Schardt said. “We are going to ask for donations, but it is free-will.”
