Sinead O'Connor-Pope Protest
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor stands alone while the crowd boos her at Bob Dylan’s 30th anniversary celebration in New York on Oct. 16, 1992, 13 days after she ripped a photo of Pope John Paul II during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live," left, and Pope John Paul II appears in his popemobile in Prague on April 21, 1990.

 AP

In 1992, Sinéad O'Connor destroyed a photo of Pope John Paul II on U.S. national television. The pushback was swift, turning the late Irish singer-songwriter's protest of sex abuse in the Catholic Church into a career-altering flashpoint.

More than 30 years later, her "Saturday Night Live" performance and its stark collision of popular culture and religious statement is remembered by some as an offensive act of desecration. But for others — including survivors of clergy sex abuse — O'Connor's protest was prophetic, forecasting the global denomination's public reckoning that was, at that point, yet to come. O'Connor, 56, died Wednesday.

