Happ's Wrigley Vision Baseball
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (left) and British artist Pat Vale sit for a portrait under Vale’s work titled “See What I See, Pat Vale With Ian Happ,” of views that Happ sees at Wrigley Field on the field and Vale’s cityscapes, a joint venture with Happ’s charity at the Gallery Victor June 16 in Chicago.

 Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

CHICAGO — Not long after Ian Happ got called up to the majors in 2017 by the Chicago Cubs, a boyhood dream realized with a storied franchise coming off a historic championship run, he was looking for pictures to hang in his apartment.

From that simple desire came a vivid vision and one unlikely partnership with an English artist who made it come to life. Happ wanted to show Wrigley Field from a different viewpoint.

