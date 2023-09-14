NEW YORK — The iconic stopwatch won’t be reset, but for six episodes this fall, “60 Minutes” will become 90 minutes.

The CBS newsmagazine is stretching on some Sundays when CBS airs an NFL doubleheader, starting Oct. 8. Often, the show doesn’t air until 7:30 p.m. on the East Coast those nights (it usually starts at 7 p.m.).

0
0
0
0
0