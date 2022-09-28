BIZ-AUTO-FORD-SUPERDUTY-REVEAL-1-MCT
The 2023 Ford Super Duty F-550 Chassis Cab and F-450 XL will be available early next year.

 Ford Motor Co. via TNS

Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday debuted the next-generation Super Duty — part of the Dearborn automaker's best-selling F-Series lineup — for model year 2023.

The redesigned lineup of pickup trucks and chassis cabs features new technology and targets best-in-class towing, payload, torque and horsepower in the heavy-duty full-size truck segment, according to Ford.

