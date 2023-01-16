Dilly's

The exterior of The Lamp Post is shown in January 1961.

Jeff Hornung received a lesson in Hastings history recently.

The president of Pioneer Equipment purchased the former Hastings Keno site at 1216 W. J St. with the intent to place a large shop there. Hornung served as general contractor for the demolition effort that occurred Nov. 17-24, 2022.

A band performs at The Lamp Post in October 1971.
A band performs at The Lamp Post in July 1974. The building that later housed LoRayne's restaurant and most recently Hastings Keno was demolished in November 2022.
The interior of The Lamp Post in shown in November 1973.
