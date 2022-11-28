Neal Schnoor

Schnoor

As a percussionist, conductor and educator, Neal Schnoor has shown the innate ability to help others find the beat.

 The Wayne State College alumnus was one of four graduates chosen to receive the college's Alumni Service Award for his more than three decades of instruction and leadership shown in education during homecoming on Oct. 8. The award recognizes graduates who have enhanced the college through dedicated service, promotion, financial support, and other efforts.

