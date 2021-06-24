Jacklyn J. Smith, former state senator and head of the Nebraska State Office On Aging Services, is being remembered as a powerhouse who worked for all Nebraskans.
Smith, 86, died Sunday at her son’s home in Bellevue.
She was born in Campbell, where she also lived later in life.
She served as a state representative and Community Program Coordinator for the Nebraska Bicentennial Commission as a part of the nation-wide celebration of its 200th Birthday of America.
She was elected Nebraska state senator for the 33rd District in 1984. The district encompassed Hastings, the surrounding rural area, and communities throughout Adams County.
She held that office for 7 ½ years before being appointed by Gov. Ben Nelson to head the Nebraska State Office On Aging Services. She resigned that position in 1993 to develop and direct a new concept, based on legislation she had sponsored and passed in the Legislature; titled Office of Care Management for the Elderly.
Dale Gartner of Hastings helped manage Smith’s legislative campaign. He described Smith as a powerhouse, saying Smith worked hard and expected results from those around her.
Her campaign motto was “For the people, by the people.”
“She was just a gracious lady, very pleasant, but she was all business,” he said. “Down in Lincoln she was always working.”
Before moving to the Capitol, Smith worked as assistant administrator for the Midlands Area Agency on Aging.
A Hastings Tribune article about Smith after she was elected but before she took office stated she had a large painting of the State Capitol in her office in Hastings.
The building always meant a lot to her.
“I will be working here. This building has always been so special to me. This is the ultimate,” she was quoted as saying in the Tribune story.
Gartner met Smith when Smith worked on the Nebraska Bicentennial Commission.
Gartner grew up on a family farm near Ayr, which was the first community in Adams County to be designated a bicentennial community.
“I got acquainted with her then, and she’s just a heck of a nice lady,” he said. “So when she asked for my help, I was glad to help her.”
Smith asked Gartner to join her staff in Lincoln.
“I was fascinated by the opportunity to work in the Capitol and learn all the back halls of the big building and be down on the floor of the Legislature with her and watch the action,” he said. “It was something I loved and enjoyed.”
He enjoyed writing her ads during the campaign. In Lincoln, he wrote her speeches and answered her mail.
“She stayed a loyal and longtime friend,” he said.
As a young adult, Smith taught at the District 75 Hanover School in rural Adams County.
Belva Junker of rural Adams County was among Smith’s first students.
“She brought a lot of enthusiasm and energy into the classroom,” Junker said.
Junker grew up southeast of Hastings.
Smith was her teacher for two or three years.
“I remember reading was really important,” Junker said. “When we would come in from noon recess she would read to us from a novel. Her reading was so smooth and full of expression. We all were just listening to that as we kind of slowed down again and relaxed after being outside and having physical exercise with the noon recess.”
Later, when Smith was running for the Legislature, she lived in Junker’s community northwest of Hastings.
Junker said she is not surprised by everything Smith accomplished.
“I’m not at all, because she had a holistic interest in life in a variety of things,” she said.
Smith was a member of Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell, as well as many local, state, and civic organizations. Her husband, Ramon "Ray" Smith, died in 2007.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Westminster United Presbyterian Church, in Campbell with Pastor Mark Diehl officiating.
