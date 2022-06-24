NEWARK — Gene Hunt, longtime superintendent of Fort Kearny State Historical Park near here, has arranged for a group of old friends to join him at the park Tuesday for an afternoon of cowboy storytelling.
The event, which runs 2-4 p.m., will feature Miss V, the Gypsy Cowbelle, a storyteller and musician who will perform from 3-3:20 p.m.
Miss V will showcase her homemade instruments and share stories from her 14 years living a pioneer lifestyle in northwestern Wyoming.
Others on hand will include cowboy Dan Melton, who will share stories of growing up on a ranch in southwestern Nebraska homesteaded by his grandfather, helping with the cattle and quarter horses; storyteller Bob Lamberson, who lives near Palmer and will share stories of the cowboy livelihood; and Lyle Henderson, a former cowboy and owner of the Platte Valley Saddle Shop in Kearney, who will talk about his early days working on ranches in Idaho and the Grand Island area and about his and his father’s connections to the National Pony Express Association. He and his wife, Lynda, will display their custom saddles.
Hunt, who has been at Fort Kearny State Historical Park and the nearby Fort Kearny State Recreation Area for more than 52 years, is well-known for his passion for local and Western history.
He said he has long associations with all the presenters and others who will join in Tuesday's festivities.
“It’ll be like Gene and his friends having a party,” Hunt laughed.
Fort Kearny was established by the U.S. Army in 1848 and operated through 1871 south of the Platte River in what today is northern Kearney County. The fort served as a way station for overland travelers on the Oregon/California and Mormon trails, as well as a home station for the Pony Express and Pawnee scouts and as an important stagecoach station. The fort also sheltered crews building the Union Pacific Railroad through the region.
Living history re-enactors will be at the park to discuss life as a soldier during Fort Kearny’s early days, and staff from Fort Hartsuff State Historical Park will talk about the U.S. Army’s role in protecting the early pioneers. Period firemarms from Fort Hartsuff also will be on display.
Regular exhibits and displays at the fort also will be open for viewing.
Free oldtime root bear and sarsaparilla will be served.
While no admission fee will be charged for the event, a valid vehicle permit will be required for entry to the park.
The state historical park is west of the unincorporated village of Newark, or northwest of Minden. It’s along Nebraska Link 50A, three miles west of Nebraska Highway 10.
