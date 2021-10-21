Students in Hastings, Kenesaw, Blue Hill and Harvard will benefit from grants to their schools from the EducationQuest Foundation to pay for eighth-graders’ visits to college campuses.
Seventy-five public and private schools across the state will use the grants to help fund the visits and related activities to get students on the path to college. Among them are Blue Hill Community School, Harvard Public School, Hastings Middle School (Hastings Public Schools) and Kenesaw Public School.
The 8th Grade Campus Visit Grants are awarded annually and are one of several programs EducationQuest provides to fulfill its mission of improving access to higher education in Nebraska.
EducationQuest has awarded about $300,000 in 8th Grade Campus Visit grant funding to Nebraska schools since the program’s inception in 2011.
EducationQuest has provided free college planning services since 1986. Prior to 1998, it served Nebraska families through what was known as the Educational Planning Centers.
In 1998, the EducationQuest Foundation was founded when the Nebraska Higher Education Loan Program converted from a nonprofit secondary market for student loans to a for-profit corporation providing similar services. EducationQuest used the proceeds from the sale of the loan portfolio to create a permanent endowment used to fund its programs and services.
EducationQuest has college planning offices in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, and Scottsbluff to help students and parents research colleges, explore career options, find scholarship resources and complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).
All services are free and most are by appointment to provide families with one-on-one assistance.
Students and parents also learn about college planning and financial aid through EducationQuest webinars, college fairs, and financial aid programs.
The group creates college planning materials and distributes them to students and parents across the state.
