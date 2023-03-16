Farmers, ranchers and agribusiness professionals from Clay, Kearney and Webster counties are among 10 individuals from across Nebraska selected as members of Nebraska Farm Bureau’s 2023 Leadership Academy.
Ryan Musgrave of rural Ong, Emily Young of rural Minden, Katerina White of rural Minden and Diane Karr of rural Blue Hill are part of the group, which began its yearlong educationa experience Jan. 19-20.
Academy members participate in sessions focusing on leadership development, the Farm Bureau organizational structure and grassroots network, agricultural policy, and ag literacy. The group will travel to the state Capitol in Lincoln and to Washington, D.C., to meet with elected officials and agency representatives.
“The goal of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Leadership Academy is to cultivate the talents and strengths of our members and connect their passion for agriculture to opportunities of service within the Farm Bureau organization,” said Audrey Schipporeit, who is the state Farm Bureau’s director of generational engagement and facilitator of the 2023 Leadership Academy, in a news release.
“Great leaders have a clearly defined purpose; purpose fuels passion and work ethic. By developing leadership skills, academy members can develop their passions and positively impact their local communities and the state of Nebraska.”
Musgrave, a Clay County Farm Bureau board member, lives near Ong. He and his wife, Amy, have a diversified livestock operation. They were the state organization’s 2018 Excellence in Agriculture winners and represented Nebraska in the national contest.
Young, a Kearney/Franklin County Farm Bureau board member, lives near Minden. She and her husband, Brandon, have two children. She grew up in rural Nebraska and works as a Farm Bureau sales associate.
White, also a Kearney/Franklin County Farm Bureau board member, lives near Minden. She and her husband, Zane, have two children. They have a cow/calf operation, and help with Katerina’s (Kristensen) family farm.
Karr serves on the board of the Adams/Webster County Farm Bureau and lives near Blue Hill. She is a sixth-generation family farmer. She and her husband, Mike, have four sons. They own and operate Blue Valley Family Farms, growing corn, soybeans and alfalfa and raising cow/calf pairs.
Other members of the 2023 Leadership Academy include Ayla Smith of rural Palisade, Emily Haxby of rural Clatonia, Parker Jessen of rural Oshkosh, McKenna Schlueter of rural Blair, Darcie Gallagher of rural Plymouth, and Jakob Andreasen of rural West Point.
“We congratulate this group of diverse individuals and thank them for their willingness to step out of their comfort zone to learn more about how they can influence their community, state and world for the better,” Schipporeit said.
Nebraska Farm Bureau claims more than 55,000 families from across the state as members. The state organization, which is an affiliate of the American Farm Bureau Federation, is dedicatged to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through education, service and advocacy.
