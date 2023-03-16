Farmers, ranchers and agribusiness professionals from Clay, Kearney and Webster counties are among 10 individuals from across Nebraska selected as members of Nebraska Farm Bureau’s 2023 Leadership Academy.

Ryan Musgrave of rural Ong, Emily Young of rural Minden, Katerina White of rural Minden and Diane Karr of rural Blue Hill are part of the group, which began its yearlong educationa experience Jan. 19-20.

