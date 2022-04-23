Twelve candidates are seeking four positions on the Hastings Board of Education, and that number will be pared down to eight in the primary election.
This is the fourth and last in a series of stories discussing the viewpoints of candidates, this time David Hughes and Brady Rhodes.
Responses were generated from a questionnaire sent to all candidates.
Also running are Valerie Bower, Shay Burk, Michelle Fullerton, Jodi Graves, Andrew McCarty, Mark Montague, Monti Starkey, Becky Sullivan, Stacie Widhelm and Elizabeth Wilson.
Wilson didn’t return the questionnaire.
The top eight finishers in the May 10 primary election will advance to the November general election to compete for the four open seats. Graves and Sullivan are the incumbents seeking re-election. Fellow incumbents John Bonham and Tracey Katzberg didn’t file to seek new terms.
All the seats are for four-year terms. Board members are elected on a nonpartisan basis. The job of the nine-member board is to set policy and oversee operations of the Hastings Public Schools.
David Hughes, 43, is a vice president at Pinnacle Bank. He is a husband with two young children. Hughes is involved with the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce board and the Hastings Family YMCA Finance Committee, and he and his wife help teach children’s church at Hastings E-Free Church.
He believes his ability to see both sides of issues and his 20 years in the banking industry are skills that can provide unique insight to the board. He said the school is one of the largest employers in the area and with his background, he should be able to assist on financial issues most of all.
Hughes said he wanted to enter the race as a way to be involved with his children’s education. His mother was a teacher for 35 years, and his wife has taught for 15 years.
“In my opinion, there’s nothing more important than your children’s education,” he said. “I wanted to be involved as much as I could. I’m excited about the opportunity to get in there and learn.”
He believes the school board should be apolitical and focus on the best outcomes for students, especially preparing them to be ready to enter the workforce or go on to college after high school.
He is encouraged by the fact that 12 people are running for four spots on the board. The variety of candidates will provide different views and different opinions.
“I think that speaks well of Hastings,” he said. “People are passionate enough to get out there and be involved in their school board. I welcome that.”
Brady Rhodes, 53, is a community collaborative coordinator for United Way of South Central Nebraska. He is a husband and father of three children. He served previously on the school board from 2014-20. He formerly sat on the board of directors for Leadership Hastings and the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning and currently serves on the board for the Hastings Public Schools Foundation. He volunteers with United Harvest Food Pantry, Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation and Hastings Rise Basketball.
“I have been involved in education as a teacher, program developer, teacher-trainer, facilitator and curriculum designer for 35 years,” he said. “I want to bring that experience to a public school board charged with helping create the best possible learning environment for students and staff. Schools play such an important role in our civic fabric, and I want to do whatever I can to add to and strengthen that foundation for my family and the community.”
He sees finding, resourcing and retaining great, diverse staff at the capacity needed to build the best learning environments possible as the top issues for the district.
Other than the school board mandates of reviewing policies and evaluating a superintendent, Rhodes said the board should stand for student learning and the impact that makes on community well-being.
“Student learning happens at a high level when educators are able to focus on the craft of teaching,” he said. “That requires funding, quality educator pipelines, professional development and staff recruitment. When any of those areas are thin, the pressures and stressors build and the learning suffers.”
