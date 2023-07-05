FRANKLIN — The 150th-anniversary edition of the Franklin County Fair here kicks off July 5 and continues through July 9 on the fairgrounds just south of Franklin.
Public events Wednesday include the small-animal show and a fair kickoff, both at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are full days on the fairgrounds with 4-H, FFA and Open Class competitions, commercial displays, entertainment, food and other activities.
Garry Moore Amusements will operate the midway carnival Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Franklin County 4-H Council will keep the food booth open from 7:30 a.m. to late evening each day.
Here’s the schedule of public events:
10:30 a.m.: Story Time at the Fair by Franklin Public Library
8:30 a.m.: 4-H/FFA hog show
1 p.m.: 4-H/FFA sheep and goat show, 4-H bottle lamb/goat show, PeeWee sheep and goat show, best-dressed sheep and goat show, and overall showmanship contest
8:30 a.m.: 4-H/FFA beef show, 4-H/FFA dairy show, 4-H bucket calf show, PeeWee bucket calf show, overall showman contest
6-9 p.m.: Snow cone booth by Troop No. 186
9:30 a.m.: Church service inside Ag Center
2 p.m.: Little Tuggers Tractor Pull (registration at 1:30 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.: Barbecue and FFA ice cream social and Ak-Sar-Ben farm family award presentation
6 p.m.: Livestock premium auction
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.