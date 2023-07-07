FRANKLIN — Cool temperatures and a heavy layer of clouds provided ideal conditions for Franklin County 4-H’ers to show hogs at the county fair near here Friday.
Twenty-two exhibitors turned out for the morning 4-H and FFA swine show overseen by judge Mark Ball of Fairfax, Missouri.
Without stress from the weather, many of the market hogs seemed to be in the mood to move, keeping their youthful exhibitors on their toes in the ring. Meanwhile, recent rainfall kept dust on the fairgrounds to a minimum.
Ball, a farmer and cattleman with a strong background in livestock judging, evaluated the youths on their showmanship performance first, then sorted and gave comments on six classes of market gilts (young females) and five classes of market barrows (castrated males), plus a class of “scramble pigs” that included both gilts and barrows.
He complimented the exhibitors and their families, acknowledging the special role parents have in pushing their children to learn and improve in their livestock projects.
“It takes a lot of work to get a hog to this point, and it’s definitely a family effort,” said Ball, who was part of the livestock judging team at Southeast Community College in Beatrice in 2008 and has judged at the Houston Livestock Show, the National Western Stock Show in Denver and the American Royal Livestock Show in Kansas City, Missouri.
In swine showmanship, exhibitors try to maintain eye contact with the judge at all times, keep their hogs between themselves and the judge so the judge has an unobstructed view of the animal, and keep the hog moving at a moderate speed and at an appropriate distance from the judge for ease of viewing.
On Friday, Ball said keeping the hog 10-15 feet away from the judge is about right.
Exhibitors also bring their animals to the ring clean and tidy, with hair clipped as appropriate, and adhere to contest dress codes and other rules and guidelines for show people.
Judges sometimes will ask showmanship exhibitors questions about their animals, as well as about swine breeds, feeding practices and other swine husbandry matters.
"The white ones are a lot more work,” Ball said of the effort that goes into making a hog presentable for the show ring.
Having a smile on his or her face is another plus for a showperson, Ball said, especially calling out exhibitor Audrie Kegley on Friday for the pleasant expression she wore throughout her showmanship drive.
“The young lady’s smiling at us,” the judge said. “We like to see that. She’s out here having fun.”
Friday was a big showmanship success for the Andy and Jessica Goosic family of Franklin.
Alexa Goosic, 16, was named champion senior showperson in the hog show; her sister Audra, 15, was reserve senior showperson. Meanwhile, Alexa and Audra’s brother Archer, 14, was reserve champion intermediate showperson.
All three Goosics attend Franklin Public Schools. They have three older siblings who are 4-H alumni.
As she hosed down one of her hogs after the show, Audra said her family doesn’t raise swine for a living, but that she and her siblings buy feeder pigs at an auction early each spring and raise them to market weight while preparing them, step by step, for their eventual big day in the county fair show ring.
First, she said, they use livestock panels to build an enclosed space next to a barn on their farmstead. Next, they release the animals into that space and follow them in to help the animals get accustomed to being in an enclosed space with humans.
As the animals become used to the enclosure, Audra said, she and her siblings can begin to work with them one on one, walking with them and using a small show whip to keep them moving in a circle.
Training a hog for the show ring can be an aggravating task and requires patience, Audra said.
“You can’t get mad at them,” she said. “You’re teaching them. It’s hard. It’s definitely a learning experience to get out there.”
All the Goosic siblings joined 4-H as soon as they could as young children, Audra said. Through the years, they have learned all judges want to see good eye contact and a steady demeanor in exhibitors showing hogs, and that they want good views of the animals in motion.
“Just kind of staying calm in the show arena,” she said, describing the key to a successful showmanship drive. “If you get worked up, they see it.”
This year, Alexa, Audra and Archer also are showing steers at the fair, which runs through Sunday.
Audra, who hasn't yet decided on a college or career path, said that for her and her siblings, 4-H is a valuable experience.
“You learn a lot of leadership skills you can carry with on even if you don’t get an ag degree,” she said. “You can use those skills your whole life.”
When Ball evaluated showpeople on Friday, his comments indicated the quality of the hogs being shown makes a difference in how well the showmanship performance will be received.
Then, when Ball judged the hogs on their own merit, he looked at their build with an eye to how they will continue to perform on feed as they approach slaughter weight, as well as how they will be regarded on the rail at processing time.
Width between the shoulder blades, the shape of the animal at front and back, and how the animal moves all are among the factors considered.
A stress-free weather day — and perhaps an entire fair’s worth of cool weather, as moderate temperatures remain in the forecast for the rest of this week — makes things go more smoothly for exhibitors, their families, judges and fair officials, said Rhonda Herrick, a veteran Nebraska Extension educator in Franklin and Kearney counties.
Throw in some rainfall that takes pressure off area farm families’ irrigation schedules, and you have a recipe for a good time at the fair.
“I don’t even know what to say about this weather,” Herrick said, in view of the tendency for hot, stifling conditions in early July. “Who’d have thought?
“I don’t remember this many days in all my years when we had so many cool days in a row.”
This is the 150th annual Franklin County Fair. On Wednesday evening, hot dogs, birthday cake and ice cream were served to celebrate the milestone.
Highlight events yet to come include the 4-H/FFA beef show and overall showmanship contest Saturday morning; a demolition derby Saturday evening; the baking contest and Little Tuggers Tractor Pull early Sunday afternoon; and a barbecue, ice cream social, awards presentation and livestock premium auction later Sunday afternoon.
Top winners in Friday’s hog show included:
Showmanship
Senior
Grand champion: Alexa Goosic
Reserve champion: Audra Goosic
Intermediate
Grand champion: Ryan Gartels
Reserve champion: Archer Goosic
Junior
Grand champion: Ashtyn Sindt
Reserve champion: Bailey Dallmann
Overall Market Gilt
Grand champion: Ashtyn Sindt
Reserve champion: Livia Peterman
Overall Market Barrow
Grand champion: Caiden Peterman
Reserve champion: Ashtyn Sindt
