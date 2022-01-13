City schedule

Prep boys basketball: Adams Central at Northwest 7:30 p.m.

Prep boys basketball: Hastings at McCook 7:30 p.m.

Prep girls basketball: Adams Central at Northwest 6 p.m.

Prep girls basketball: Hastings at McCook 6 p.m.

Prep girls wrestling: Adams Central at Superior invite 3 p.m.

Prep swimming: Hastings at Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

Prep wrestling: Waverly at Hastings 6:30 p.m.

Area schedule

Prep boys basketball

Malcolm at Fillmore Central

Doniphan-Trumbull at Gibbon

Thayer Central at Sutton

Blue Hill at Red Cloud

Lawrence-Nelson at Kenesaw

Silver Lake at Harvard

Deshler at McCool Junction

Osceola at Giltner

Wilcox-Hildreth at Loomis

Prep girls basketball

Doniphan-Trumbull at Gibbon

Thayer Central at Sutton

Malcolm at Fillmore Central

Blue Hill at Red Cloud

Deshler at McCool Junction

Osceola at Giltner

Lawrence-Nelson at Kenesaw

Silver Lake at Harvard

Wilcox-Hildreth at Loomis

Prep girls wrestling

Minden at Ord

Wilcox-Hildreth at S-E-M invite

Prep girls wrestling

Franklin at Minden duals

Sutton at Superior invite

