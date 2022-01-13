City schedule
Prep boys basketball: Adams Central at Northwest 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys basketball: Hastings at McCook 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls basketball: Adams Central at Northwest 6 p.m.
Prep girls basketball: Hastings at McCook 6 p.m.
Prep girls wrestling: Adams Central at Superior invite 3 p.m.
Prep swimming: Hastings at Lincoln 4:30 p.m.
Prep wrestling: Waverly at Hastings 6:30 p.m.
Area schedule
Prep boys basketball
Malcolm at Fillmore Central
Doniphan-Trumbull at Gibbon
Thayer Central at Sutton
Blue Hill at Red Cloud
Lawrence-Nelson at Kenesaw
Silver Lake at Harvard
Deshler at McCool Junction
Osceola at Giltner
Wilcox-Hildreth at Loomis
Prep girls basketball
Doniphan-Trumbull at Gibbon
Thayer Central at Sutton
Malcolm at Fillmore Central
Blue Hill at Red Cloud
Deshler at McCool Junction
Osceola at Giltner
Lawrence-Nelson at Kenesaw
Silver Lake at Harvard
Wilcox-Hildreth at Loomis
Prep girls wrestling
Minden at Ord
Wilcox-Hildreth at S-E-M invite
Prep girls wrestling
Franklin at Minden duals
Sutton at Superior invite
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.