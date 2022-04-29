Wind gusts approaching 80 miles per hour caused power outages and structural damage at several locations in Adams, Clay, Fillmore and Thayer counties Friday evening, according to a compilation of storm reports from the National Weather Service.
Severe thunderstorms rolled through the area between 6 and 8 p.m. , with high winds as the main associated peril.
Some of the region’s strongest thunderstorm wind gusts included 77 miles per hour south of Geneva at 7:31 p.m. and 76 mph east of Shickley at 7:25.
Damage reports included downed power lines south of Belvidere at 7:27 p.m.; a power outage in Carleton following winds of 60-70 mph at 7:20; a power outage in Geneva at 7:31 and downed power lines in the Shickley area at 7:15; and a downed power line and a grain bin blown onto the Ong spur from Nebraska Highway 74 at 7:10 p.m.
Multiple center-pivot irrigation systems were reported to be overturned along Highway 74 between Nebraska Highway 14 and the Fillmore County line.
Around 6:30 p.m., a small backyard shed reportedly blew into the front yard at a residence two miles southeast of Hastings.
Around 6:34 p.m., a grain bin had blown between a house and workshop two miles north of Pauline. A hydrant and fence also were damaged.
The National Weather Service’s Hastings Forecast Office logs damage and weather reports on its website. The information comes not only from NWS itself, but also from county emergency management officials, law enforcement and trained spotters, and from the public through such means as social media.
