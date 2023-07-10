No doubt about it: best-selling gold and platinum recording artist Neal McCoy will be front and center as the first headliner to take main stage at this year's Adams County Fairfest July 19-23 on the Adams County Fairgrounds.
McCoy kicks off a lineup of stars that includes co-headliners Cooper Alan and Priscilla Block on July 20, rapper Lil Jon on July 21, and Tyler Hubbard on July 22.
While featuring some of country's biggest artists at Fairfest is hardly news, the addition of rapper Lil Jon represents a break-from-the-mold trend that Fairfest presenters have boldly promoted in recent years to offer audiences a more diverse outside-the-box viewing and listening experience.
"We are trying to change this up here at Adams County Fairfest," fairgrounds manager Jolene Laux said. "We've been working on bringing in different genres each year to better entertain the public. Not everyone likes just country music. I listen to a wide variety of music, as I'm sure many folks do.
"Last year we had Nelly, and it went over very well. People supported the change in our concert lineup, so we want to continue to work on giving guests more options to choose from. When the community supports us, that allows us to go after bigger-named artists and continue to grow. We hope that everyone can come out and join us at this year's fair."
With more than 6 million records sold and 25 records to his credit, McCoy has been front and center on the country music scene for going on 20 years. He will perform songs from his platinum-selling albums, "No Doubt About It," "You Gotta Love That," and his "Greatest Hits," including his Number 1 hits "No Doubt About It," "You Gotta Love That," "They're Playing Our Song," For a Change," and "Wink."
McCoy was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009, but his fame extends well beyond his musical achievements. He’s known to many for his generous and patriotic nature.
He and and his wife , Melinda, founded the East Texas Angel Network to assist families with children suffering from serious illnesses. To date, the nonprofit organization has raised more than $8 million to walk with families in need of assistance.
A patriot at heart, his recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance each morning on Facebook Live has been viewed more than 10 million times since he began the practice in 2016.
Those familiar with social media are certainly familiar with Cooper Alan. Boasting the largest TikTok following of any country music artist with 7.5 million followers, his online fame includes 514,000 followers on Instagram and more than 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
As for co-headliner Pricilla Block, her confident demeanor has won her the respect and admiration of fans around the world. Her mantra: "This is me: love it or leave it."
A fan favorite since the release of her debut album, "Welcome to the Block Party," in 2020, the Raleigh, North Carolina, native has since relocated to Nashville to retain her identity alongside her peers in the country music capital of the world.
Inspired by a chance encounter with country-and pop crossover icon Taylor Swift, she decided it was her destiny to give country music her best shot...and hasn't looked back since.
Having spotted her in one of her T-shirts, Swift stopped her car to thank Block for her support. That gesture motivated Block to quit her job and schooling to devote herself entirely to writing and performing her own music.
Her songs "Thick Thighs" and "PMS” became the building blocks of a fan base seeking music to help lift its spirits through the COVID-19 pandemic. Like Cooper Alan, she was instrumental in bringing country music to a whole new audience via TikTok.
Her first full-length record, "Welcome to the Block Party," resonated with listeners new and old by showcasing multiple sides of her artistry as a brazenly honest singer-songwriter.
Included among her best-known hits are: “Heels in Hand,” “Ever Since You Left,” and “My Bar.” In most instances, the subject matter of her music is based largely on personal experiences.
“I write about what I know,” she said. "If that’s heartbreak or struggle or owning my flaws, it's about being unapologetically me.
“You get the funny, you get the sassy, you get the trashy, you get the sad. You get everything that makes me, me.”
Platinum-selling Grammy Award winner Lil Jon has become a celebrity in the world of music and pop culture. His popularity from sharing the stage with Usher, Ludacris, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Pitbull, and numerous other stars has won him a fan base numbering in the hundreds of thousands around the globe. Having endorsed Budweiser and Oakley sunglasses, he has become one of the more highly recognizable figures in pop and music culture today. His 2Vicious clothing line continues to benefit from his worldwide celebrity status.
He’s the winner of BMI's Songwriter of the Year, and his lengthy string of hit songs has earned him eight BillBoard Awards, Grammy, Radio Music Award, BET award, two MTV Video Music awards, and an American Music award.
Perhaps best known for his hit songs, "Turn Down For What," "Live The Night," and "Savage," his consistent hitmaking has won him legions of fans from coast to coast. His celebrity has led to roles in multiple television shows and blockbuster movies, including "The Hangover," "Neighbors 1 & 2," "The Proposal," and numerous others.
Rounding out the star-heavy lineup of performers is Tyler Hubbard, whose career as a singer-songwriter in the duet group Florida Georgia Line with Brian Kelly has opened the doors to what is now a budding solo career. Performing as a guest vocalist on Tim McGraw's "Undivided," his fame has led to a self-titled debut album released earlier this year, a follow-up to his single, "5 Foot 9," which topped the Billboard Country Airplay Charts in 2022.
His song, "Cruise," which was remixed to include Nelly, reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. It remains the best-selling country digital song of all time, with sales exceeding $10 million. Other singles from the album include, "Get Your Shine On," "Round Here," "Stay," and "This is How We Roll."
Fairfest entertainment wraps up on July 23 with Nebraska's Roughest Rodeo, stocked by Rocking Plus Rodeo Co.
Tickets for the shows can be purchased by calling the Adams County Fairgrounds office at 402-462-3247 or by visiting www.adamscountyfairgrounds.com.
Tickets must be purchased specifically for admittance to each section represented. A reserved, stadium or general admission ticket will not admit carriers to the Pit area this year.
For more information, call the fairgrounds.
