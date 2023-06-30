Music-Concerts-Thrown Objects
Pink performs at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. At a Pink concert recently, a fan tossed their mother’s ashes onto the stage as she was performing.

NEW YORK — From flinging bras to tossing flowers, concertgoers have long been a bit extra in showing adoration for their beloved artists — but a recent spate of artists being hit by weightier projectiles raises concerns about extreme fan culture and security.

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini was the latest artist to be struck by a flying object, Wednesday evening at a Boise concert. In the moment caught on video, Ballerini is playing her guitar onstage when a bracelet hits her face and she takes a step back.

