NEW YORK — For the uninitiated, outfitting a college dorm room can be a dizzying experience. Doing it at a time of high inflation can make it even more daunting.
The first step: Meticulously go over what the school allows and provides. If you want a microwave and minifridge, are the energy-saving combo models required? Do you need foam pool noodles to avoid hitting your head under an upper bunk, and if so, might the school provide them? Exactly how thick can a mattress topper be?
"You can see the look of terror on parents' faces," said Marianne Szymanski, an independent product researcher who has sent two kids to college. "You know, did I get the right mattress pad? It's crazy."
Etsy's trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, said self-expression is top of mind for dorm-bound kids in such things as faux headboards and unique dresser knobs.
"Two of my favorite dorm trends right now are mood-boosting hues that incorporate bright and energetic colors like neon tones, and heritage styles, a nostalgic trend that embodies the traditional collegiate look with items like plaid linens, wood-toned furniture and monograms," she said.
There's no end to help out there, from parents swopping tips in social media groups to seasoned college students offering hacks on TikTok.
Dorm rooms have notoriously bad light, and notoriously few electrical outlets in convenient spots. Many schools don't allow extension cords. For power strips, which are almost always permitted, consider going vertical with a tower that offers surge protection, USB ports and outlets that can accommodate a range of differently shaped plugs.
It may be time to get a three-way charger. Storage carts, headboards and stands with charging capability are plentiful.
Use double-sided tape or hook-and-loop straps to fasten a power strips to the frame of an elevated bed for easy access.
For students so inclined, putting on makeup can be a problem that a lighted makeup mirror can solve. A desk or clip-on lamp is a must for studying. Consider a shared floor lamp. Neon signs are also popular as decorative lighting.
Think extra-long twin sheets, mattress protector and thick, cozy mattress pad, but do know some schools don't allow certain types of gel toppers, Szymanski said. As for all those throw pillows, where do they go when it's time to sleep? Usually on the perhaps-not-so-clean floor, so maybe buy fewer. Better yet, take along a body pillow.
Buying two or three sets of sheets does mean using up some already limited storage, but students not terribly laundry-responsible won't go into crisis when the dirties pile up. And if beds are elevated for storage, get curtains to cover the clutter.
What type of laundry hamper to get is a hot topic, and depends on how far from the room the washers and dryers live. There are rolling hampers, compact mesh hampers and all manner of bags. For trekking up and down stairs, huge laundry backpacks (some with padded shoulder straps) are perfect.
A hack: Invest in a clothing steamer or wrinkle release fabric spray rather than an iron.
