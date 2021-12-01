RED CLOUD — Last year was a big year for the Red Cloud/Blue Hill wrestling team, which saw its number of wrestlers on the team increase to the highest its been in recent memory.
Now, All of those grapplers are back with experience; meaning the Warcats are expecting big things from this season.
"We return almost our entire team from last year," said Red Cloud/Blue Hill head coach Nick Lonowski. "We will also be adding a few more wrestlers who will fit our lineup nicely. Our team is loaded with experience. Most of our wrestlers have been varsity each year they have wrestled."
Aiden Piel and Brooks Armstrong made their second trips to the state meet last season. Both wrestlers won a match in Omaha before being eliminated. Piel is back for his senior season at 113 pounds while Armstrong (145) is a junior.
Isaac Piel (120), Chase Ostdiek (132), Caden Trew (138), Riley Lambrecht (152), Klayton Niles (170), Reece Payne (182), Jake Hodson (195), and Brody Fisher (220) all return to the Warcats lineup after gaining varsity experience last season. Isaac, Lambrecht and Fisher are all seniors.
Lonowski said sophomore Riley Todd and freshman Carter Auten will likely contribute to the Warcats' having the season they're hoping for. Auten is expected to compete from the 126-pound weight class while Todd is slated in the 160-pound spot.
Red Cloud/Blue Hill will compete in the Class C, District 4 tournament Feb. 11-12, 2022, at O'Neill.
