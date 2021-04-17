There was fun on the front lines, motorcycle photo ops and a police car to peruse as some 300-plus children enjoyed an afternoon of play and exploration at the Healthy Kids Day event hosted at the 18th Street YMCA Saturday afternoon.
Held in conjunction with YMCAs across the nation, the annual event gives parents and their children a chance to spend some play time together while learning about some of the many activities offered locally to keep youngsters engaged during summer months. Several area organizations joined in the fun, offering games, prizes, and information on their events geared to children.
Participants included Mary Lanning Rehabilitation, Hastings Police Department, Hastings Rite Care, Boy Scouts, Christ Lutheran Church, and Bikers Against Child Abuse.
Troy Stickels, YMCA CEO, said he was glad to see the event back in full swing after taking last year off because of public health restrictions.
“It’s great to see so many people here,” he said. “As summer is coming, the intent of the event is just to show kids that there are things that they can do outside and to be active.
“When summer comes, what happens is a lot of kids just sit inside and eat not healthy stuff. The goal is really just to show kids that there’s a lot that goes on in the summer that they can be involved in — camps and sports events — and a lot of other vendors here that do great things.”
Hope LeBar, Y marketing director, said the annual event shines a light on the organization’s many offerings while promoting other child-friendly organizations in the community. The underlying theme is simple: There are plenty of things to see and do in Hastings to keep youngsters ages pre-school through middle school engaged and entertained.
“I think kids just really like stopping by and playing the games and activities that each place has to offer,” she said. “Every place in town has something cool to offer the kids this summer. That’s kind of what we’re trying to showcase, the many ways there are to get involved.”
Offerings on the afternoon included corn hole (bean bag toss), laser tag, mini golf, bounce house, and arts and crafts.
Rachel Dillman of Harvard joined in the event accompanied by her husband Steven, mother Cathy Helwick of Hastings, and eight nieces and nephews.
She said she viewed the day as “an opportunity to get out of the house and do something with the kids.”
Her niece, Hallie Keller, 10, of Hastings, received a sports drink after twice trying her hand at corn hole. The bouncy house was next on her list of things to try.
“It’s cool,” she said. “You get prizes and it’s fun.”
Nancy Randall of Hastings snapped several cellphone photos while watching her daughters Analine, 8, and Eliana, 4, and best friend’s daughter shoot it out on the laser tag course.
“I like it,” she said of the event. “It’s definitely packed, but the kids are having fun, so that’s all that matters. I think it’s a good outreach.”
