To put it simply, without the support of the Adams County community, the Christian education landscape would look very different from the way it looks today.

Started two decades ago by longtime teacher Dave Berens and auctioneer Randy Ruhter, the Adams County Lutheran Education Association, or ACLEA, provides the financial assistance necessary to supplement parochial education programs at Zion Classical Academy in Hastings and Christ Lutheran School near Prosser.

