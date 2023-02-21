To put it simply, without the support of the Adams County community, the Christian education landscape would look very different from the way it looks today.
Started two decades ago by longtime teacher Dave Berens and auctioneer Randy Ruhter, the Adams County Lutheran Education Association, or ACLEA, provides the financial assistance necessary to supplement parochial education programs at Zion Classical Academy in Hastings and Christ Lutheran School near Prosser.
Both schools are affiliated with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
With no government financial support available to the two private Christian institutions of learning, monies raised to split between the two schools at ACLEA's annual Faithfully Investing in Christian Education (FIRE) fundraising event are essentially what keep the doors of the two schools open and tuition affordable to families in the community.
"As education got more and more expensive, it became harder and harder to keep up with curriculum, computers, and all the things needed to get a great education," Berens said. "One night, sitting on the tailgate of our pickups talking about parochial education, we decided a pancake feed, car wash or basket sale wasn't going to raise enough funds, so we got our act together and formed our first board."
Two years after hatching their financial assistance plan, the two men pulled together a board of directors and founded ACLEA as a 501c(3) nonprofit organization in the mid-2000s.
The first two FIRE events held at Hastings City Auditorium in 2006 and 2007 proved an easy sell to the community, setting the tone for growth of the event, which prompted the decision for its relocation to Adams County Fairgrounds, where it has continued each year since with ongoing success.
"We said, 'OK, if we're going to do this, let's do it right,'" Berens said. "'Let's get everyone behind it.' That's when we started our campaign, getting people to know the two schools were working together."
More than 500 people are anticipated to participate in this year's 18th annual FIRE event, which opens at 5 p.m. and begins at 6:30 p.m. March 4 at the fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Avenue. Tickets for the event, themed “Rooted In Christ,” may be purchased individually or in corporate tables of 10 through Ruhter Auction & Realty, 402-463-8565; Christ Lutheran School, 402-744-4991, Zion Classical Academy, 402-462-5012, or online at https://one.bidpal.net/fire2023/welcome.
Attendees will enjoy a formal banquet meal catered by Runcie's Catering, along with access to participate in silent and live auctions, entertainment, games and cash raffle. Major offerings on this year's auction block include vacation packages to Estes Park, Colorado; Cornhusker football tickets; jewelry; beef and pork packages; and guns.
A preview night from 6-8 p.m. on March 3 at the fairgrounds includes snacks and gives visitors an opportunity to preview offerings to be auctioned. Silent auction items can also be viewed and bid on through an online link found at https://acleafire.org/aclea-fire/ beginning in late February.
Berens said organizers are aiming for the heavens in anticipation of the event, which raised more than $70,000 for the two schools in 2022. Such community support year in and year out speaks volumes to how highly the two schools are valued by the community, he said.
"The two schools serve about 200 kids," he said. "If we dumped these kids in the public schools, just imagine the strain that would put on the public schools. I think our community realizes the great things we do.
"We preach the gospel, and that's how we want our kids to be able to grow up. It's a great thing for our youth in this day and age to be able to have a Christ-based education."
