RED CLOUD — An art gallery reception and concert to follow will have the Red Cloud Opera House hopping the evening of Oct. 16.
At 6 p.m., patrons can meet artists Kathleen Lohr and Rick Rasmussen, whose exhibit “Plain Views: Pastel and Photography” is on display in the gallery through Oct. 30.
Admission is free, and light hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served.
Then, at 7 p.m., the four-piece band Blue Plate Special will take the stage in the Opera House auditorium, serving up songs from the 1940s through today. Band members are Craig Link, Mick Johnson, Terry Sinnard and Greg Tesdall.
Tickets are available through the National Willa Cather Center website, www.willacather.org, or by telephone at 402-746-2653.
Lohr and Rasmussen, who are sister and brother, provide a unique view of central Nebraska through portraiture and picture.
Lohr’s portraits of women and children are based on the homestead photographs of Solomon Butcher. Rasmussen is an award-winning nature and wildlife photographer.
Regular gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
