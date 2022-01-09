Fire damage to a garage in south Hastings early Saturday morning has been attributed to an unattended illegal burn on the property next door and has resulted in a charge of third-degree arson for a neighbor.
In a news release, the city of Hastings said the blaze in the vicinity of B Street and Denver Avenue was reported to authorities at 5:21 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, firefighters found trash on fire in the backyard at 406 S. Denver Ave., extending to the exterior of the garage at 400 S. Denver Ave.
Hastings Fire & Rescue contained the blaze within five minutes. Hastings Utilities personnel assisted at the scene with electrical safety issues. No injuries were reported.
Upon investigation, officials determined the fire had been caused by the illegal burn of unspecified material, which had extended to other combustible material nearby.
Hastings police issued the citation for third-degree arson to an unnamed resident at 406 S. Denver Ave.
According to Nebraska law, third-degree arson can be a Class 2 or Class 1 misdemeanor or a Class 4 felony, depending on the amount of monetized damage caused.
Third-degree arson is a Class 2 misdemeanor if the damage amounts to less than $500; a Class 1 misdemeanor if the damage ranges from $500-$1,499; and a Class 4 felony is the damage is estimated at $1,500 or more.
No estimate of monetized damages from Saturday’s fire was included in Saturday’s news release.
The burning of trash or waste is prohibited within the city. Hastings Fire & Rescue can issue legal burn permits to applicants for open burns of yard waste that take place between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday or noon to 7 p.m. on Saturdays when weather conditions and local circumstances allow.
Such an open burn must be at least 50 feet from any structure, and at least 15 feet from any property line.
Permit holders also must prevent the fire from spreading to within 50 feet of any structure, the city said.
An online application for yard waste burn permits can be found at https://hastingsne.seamlessdocs.com/f/ll56lbpeqya6. Contact Hastings Fire & Rescue at 402-461-2350 for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.