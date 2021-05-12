George L. Joyce, 81, of rural Heartwell, Nebraska, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Kearney County Health Services in Minden.
Services are pending with Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Updated: May 13, 2021 @ 11:12 pm
