Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn.

 George Walker IV/AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart says complacency is the biggest challenge his Georgia Bulldogs face while trying to add a third straight national football championship.

Smart and his Bulldogs also don’t have history on their side.

