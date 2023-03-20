ATHOME-KITCHEN-ISLAND-ALTERNATIVES-DMT
Buy Now

A breakfast nook is a wonderful invitation for the family to gather and spend quality time together, as well as participate in the cooking process.

 Mitchell Barutha/Dreamstime via TNS

Kitchen islands have taken over the interior design scene for years now — perhaps too long. Some homeowners are starting their own trends by taking out their massive kitchen centerpieces and replacing them with new ideas.

Here are some of the best ways you can design a kitchen without installing an island.

0
0
0
0
0