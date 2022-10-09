EducationQuest Foundation
Getting involved in extracurricular activities during high school can lead to scholarship opportunities, ideas for college majors and future careers, and admission into the college of your choice.
Activities can include volunteer and paid work, job shadowing, community service, clubs and organizations, sports, music, and church involvement. Choose activities where you can use your strengths or develop new skills.
Find an activity you can stick with, and take an active role to develop leadership skills. Colleges – and scholarship donors − will notice the time and commitment you invest toward your school or community.
Keep a written record of all of your activities by using the Activities Resume at EducationQuest.org. This tool will help you build a resume for college, scholarship, and job applications.
To search for Nebraska-based scholarships, see ScholarshipQuest at EducationQuest.org.
