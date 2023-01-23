p01-23-23ADCgbGICC1.jpg
Buy Now

Adams Central’s Lynsie Lancaster attempts to knock the ball away from Grand Island Central Catholic’s Carolyn Maser Saturday at Adams Central.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Grand Island Central Catholic had every excuse to cover a loss to the second-ranked team in the state on Saturday.

p01-23-23ADCgbGICC4.jpg
Buy Now

Adams Central’s Rachel Goodon shoots over Grand Island Central Catholic defenders including Gracie Woods (34) Saturday at Adams Central.

But the Crusaders didn’t need them. They didn’t lose.

p01-23-23ADCgbGICC2.jpg
Buy Now

Adams Central’s Megyn Scott and Grand Island Central Catholic’s Bryndal Moody and Carolyn Maser reach for a rebound Saturday at Adams Central.
p01-23-23ADCgbGICC3.jpg
Buy Now

Adams Central’s Lauryn Scott tries to keep possession of a rebound as she plays Saturday against Grand Island Central Catholic’s Kylie Gangwish (32) and Carolyn Maser (20) at Adams Central.
p01-23-23ADCbbGICC2.jpg
Buy Now

Adams Central’s Grant Trausch shoots against Grand Island Central Catholic’s Bowdie Fox in the first half of their game Saturday at Adams Central.
p01-23-23ADCbbGICC3.jpg
Buy Now

Adams Central’s Dylan Janzen looks to pass around Grand Island Central Catholic defenderJack Alberts (10) Saturday at Adams Central.
p01-23-23ADCbbGICC1.jpg
Buy Now

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Connor Haney and Adams Central’s Jayden Teichmeier tumble across the floor after scrambling for the ball in the second half of their game Saturday at Adams Central.
p01-23-23ADCbbGICC4.jpg
Buy Now

Adams Central’s Decker Shestak is defended by Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ishmael Nadir Saturday at Adams Central.
0
0
0
0
0