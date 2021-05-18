Girl Scouts honor area volunteers

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska has recognized several individuals and organizations from Tribland for their volunteerism.

Winners of the Volunteer Award will be honored in a virtual award ceremony May 20.

The names of the area honorees, and the honors they received, follow:

  • Deshler: Jennifer Reinke Public Library, Community Benefactor
  • Hastings: Lisa Brandt, 10 Years of Volunteer Service pin
  • Hebron: Barb Remmers, Volunteer of Excellence; Ranae Hintz, Volunteer of Excellence
  • Minden: Jensen Memorial Library, Community Benefactor; Jessica Goodrich, Volunteer of Excellence; Kylee Eckhardt, Volunteer of Excellence
