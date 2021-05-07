It came as quite a surprise for Hastings Family YMCA CEO Troy Stickels that his organization received the most money raised during an especially momentous Give Hastings Day on Thursday.
The YMCA edged out the Hastings College Foundation by raising $40,031 compared to the college’s $39,906.
While both are well-established Hastings nonprofits, they typically aren’t top of the Give Hastings Day leaderboard.
“I was totally shocked because our goal was $10,000 and then we got a heads-up somebody was going to give a large gift, but we didn’t expect to reach the top,” Stickels said.
That large gift was $25,000 from a donor wishing to remain anonymous. Stickels said that contribution took the Hastings Y from 28th to first place.
The YMCA had 60 donors in all.
Stickels was thankful for the funds and the overall outcome of Give Hastings Day.
“I’m excited for everybody because I think a lot of people did well,” he said.
The eighth annual Give Hastings Day concluded with a record total of $673,420.
On Thursday, $668,862 was raised, supporting 93 nonprofit organizations. Additional donations received Friday brought the total to $673,420.
The total raised exceeded the previous record of $580,034, set in 2020.
Dan Peters, executive director of Hastings Community Foundation, the host organization for Give Hastings Day, said the event this year was special for a few reasons.
“We certainly had a full house (Thursday) of individuals, organizations and families bringing in checks and give forms,” he said. “We didn’t have that last year. That was another really exciting element to Give Day — kind of a sign that life is starting to return a little bit back to what it was like, pre-COVID.”
Give Hastings Day is always an exciting day, Peters said, regardless of the outcome.
“It’s exciting to just see the community rally, to see the excitement with the nonprofits,” he said. “We started (Thursday) in good spirits. We did not anticipate the outcome that we had. As the day went on and gifts continued to come in, just the level of excitement from the committee grew. We also heard throughout the day from more and more nonprofits sending an email or calling, saying, ‘By the way we had a goal and it’s only 2 o’clock and we already beat the goal we had.’ So that was also exciting. It wasn’t just seeing the tote board click up, but we were hearing from nonprofits who were so excited and so appreciative of the community. That’s what it’s all about.”
Stickels said when it comes to the YMCA, some of the funds will be used to purchase new outdoor play equipment at PAC-2, which the YMCA began managing in August 2020 and officially took over in November.
There will also be $10,000 set aside to help with the YMCA’s annual campaign for scholarships.
“We’re providing more and more free programs to the community like our blood pressure monitoring and doing more scholarships, so kids can play sports and swim lessons,” Stickels said.
The rest of the funds will go toward upcoming building projects.
Peters said Threads of Grace — a nonprofit organization created by Kelly Augustin and Julie Samuelson that serves children birth to 19 years of age who are being placed into foster care or into a shelter — was another organization that was especially pleased with its outcome.
Threads of Grace received $7,484 from 78 donors.
The organization provides brand-new outfits and other necessities such as socks, shoes, underwear, outerwear, and other items that children may need when moving to a new foster home or going into a shelter.
Peters said another highlight was the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning, which broke its own record for total raised during Give Day.
Prairie Loft received $31,560.
The 227 donors who gave to Prairie Loft were the largest number to give to any of the 93 organizations participating in Give Hastings Day.
Each year Prairie Loft is among the leaders when it comes to the number of donors.
“It feels so humbling and so encouraging to have this consistent level of support from the community,” said Amy Sandeen, Prairie Loft executive director. “Words cannot express my gratitude. It’s just amazing.”
The $31,560 raised equals almost two full months of operations.
“The peace of mind that gives us, it’s a relief and a motivation,” she said.
At Prairie Loft, Give Hastings Day funds support community-engagement and education programming. The funds are separate from ongoing capital building project campaigns.
Peters attributed the continued growth of Give Hastings Day to a few things.
“Obviously, I think there’s a level of acknowledgement and appreciation from the community to the work and mission of our nonprofits,” he said. “Certainly now more than ever I think that’s a tremendous factor in this, but I also think it’s the community wanting to support the community. Hastings is so fortunate that way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.