At Jerry Spady Chevrolet and GMC, marketing executive Diane Dube believes name recognition matters it comes to community perception.
It is her mission to point out just how much her employer has done to better the community during its 63 years of doing business in Hastings.
“That’s my sole purpose, to advertise the business, help it grow, and increase awareness about the Spadys being people who are very philanthropic,” Dube said.
From its support of children to seniors to pets, if it requires funding, chances are the Jerry Spady dealership is involved in some way, shape or form, she said.
“People don’t realize how much they give back,” Dube said. “We work with the public, the city of Hastings and surrounding communities, hoping they’ll bring us the business back. It’s a win-win situation.”
A partial list of how it supports youth causes includes gift basket donations for Hastings Legion Baseball, Toys for Tots drives, holiday festivals at Halloween and Christmas and Fourth of July fireworks extravaganza.
In support of seniors, the Spady outreach includes sponsorships of the Alzheimer’s Association Golf Tournament, Home Instead senior assisted living program, and Stocking Stuffers 101, which donates stuffed Christmas stockings to area nursing homes.
Even pets are not forgotten, with donations to Start Over Rover, Heartland Pet Connection, and the Hastings Tribune’s Adopt a Pet Drive.
For the community as a whole, its contributions include collecting hundreds of pounds of food for Hastings Food Pantry, sponsorship of Breast Cancer Awareness Month through Mary Lanning’s Home Away From Home facility, and platinum sponsorship of the Oregon Trail Rodeo.
Dube said recent investments in customer service window dressing have made visiting the dealership even more inviting for customers looking to purchase or service a vehicle.
The dealership's remodeling includes the addition of big-screen TVs for waiting rooms, leather furniture, high top chrome tables and stools, new carpets, paint, and LED lighting.
“They’ve put a lot of money into making the dealership a little more comfortable for people,” Dube said.
Having recently cut ties with Cadillac, the dealership has now plugged into the ever-growing electric vehicle revolution with the addition of Hummer and other makes to its product stable.
Under the hood, Dube said car maintenance services are covered by a crew of certified GM mechanics that includes David Carmichael, who is one of 1,200 of GM’s 29,000 technicians across the nation to achieve the status of GM World Class technician.
In the final analysis, it remains the responsibility of sales and finance personnel to seal the deal on customer satisfaction.
“Our salesmen care about their customers,” Dube said. “On Google Reviews they rave about the service they get here. They’re a young group but they know about every vehicle out there.
“If somebody doesn’t see something on the lot, they’re going to go looking for it. We can find what you want. And our financing department is wonderful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.