Alaska Flooding

Debris from a home that partially fell into the Mendenhall River sits on its banks in Juneau, Alaska, on Aug. 6.

 Mark Sabbatini/Juneau Empire via AP

JUNEAU, Alaska — Raging waters that ate away at riverbanks, destroyed at least two buildings and damaged others had receded Monday in Alaska’s capital city after an outburst of weekend flooding from a glacial lake, authorities said.

Levels along the Mendenhall River had begun falling by Sunday and returned to normal levels Monday but the city said river banks remained unstable.

Heart's Desire
0
0
0
0
0