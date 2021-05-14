Hastings, Nebraska, resident Glenda H. Kress, 74, passed away Wednesday, May 14, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Paul Julian officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Tuesday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
