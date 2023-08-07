A meeting planned for Aug. 16 at Brickyard Park in Hastings will help connect Christians who may be interested in joining a local Global Methodist fellowship.
The 7 p.m. event will take place in the park shelter, said David and Nora Mendyk, who retired to Hastings in 2021 following years of ministry with the United Methodist Church and now are involved with the new Global Methodist Church, which was founded May 1, 2022, in the wake of a worldwide split in the United Methodist denomination that has highlighted in the news recently.
They described the upcoming gathering as an informal, “meet-and-greet” opportunity for individuals discerning what to do and where to go following changes in their Christian communities.
“We just want people to come talk about the possibility of a new church and how they see things like that,” said Nora, whose last appointment with the Great Plains Conference of the United Methodist Church was as pastor of First UMC in Holdrege.
David Mendyk, a lay pastor, last served the Huntley UMC. He and Nora have lived in many communities throughout Nebraska.
(Both the Holdrege and Huntley congregations now have disaffiliated from the UMC.)
Brickyard Park is near D Street and Woodland Avenue in southwestern Hastings.
The split in the UMC and reasons behind it were explained in an article by The Associated Press that appeared in the Hastings Tribune on July 7. The Mendyks said they don’t want to dwell on divisive issues at this point, but recommended that article as helpful background for anyone who wants a summary of the situation.
According to that article, more than 6,000 local congregations — one-fifth of the U.S. total — have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church amid a schism over theology and the role of LGBTQ people, including whether they can be married or ordained in the church.
Generally speaking, congregations disaffiliating from the UMC have a “conservative” viewpoint on the contentious issues.
Congregations that have disaffiliated include five in Tribland, but neither of the two UMC congregations in Hastings. Nebraska Tribland congregations that have disaffiliated recently include those in Chester, Exeter, Giltner, Hebron and Trumbull.
David Mendyk said a local Global Methodist fellowship might be a good fit for Christians who are looking for a Christian community to join and want to remain in the Wesleyan theological tradition. (John Wesley, an 18th-century English cleric, theologian and evangelist, was a leader in the revival movement within the Church of England known as Methodism.)
The Global Methodist Church has established a Midwest Provisional Conference to unite affiliated congregations across several states. David Mendyk said the new denomination will provide accountability for local congregations but intends to operate without a heavy bureaucracy.
The Mendyks said they are enjoying retirement in Hastings, where they moved to be closer to family members. David is active in several community organizations including Chorus of the Plains, Hastings Area Men of Promise and the Hastings Kiwanis Club.
Both David and Nora are heavily involved in development of the Global Methodist Church and do supply preaching as needed. Nora also is editor of a statewide newsletter to help keep members up-to-date.
Within Nebraska, the new denomination is planning regional gatherings Aug. 26 in Imperial, Valentine, Ashland and Holdrege. At one point, participants in the four regional locations will gather virtually via Zoom.
“We’re just celebrating the new (affiliated) churches that day,” Nora said.
