NEW YORK — A year after their mighty fall, the battered, 80-year-old Golden Globes are back on NBC. After dumping the telecast last year, the network decided to go ahead Tuesday under a limited, one-year broadcast deal. The Globes promise to be starry once again after the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association spent months working on reforms aimed at eliminating the taint of sexism, lack of diversity and ethical and financial lapses among its members. Some powerful stakeholders are on board with progress so far. But they acknowledge more must be done. The Globes air Tuesday on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

